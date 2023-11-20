Later start for A83 closure amnesties

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Amnesty periods for traffic during an overnight closure of an Argyll trunk road will start later than originally planned.

Bear Scotland has announced that the amnesty periods for roadworks starting on the A83 near Tarbert on Wednesday near Tarbert will begin at 9pm, instead of 8pm.

These will be provided at 9pm, 11pm and 2am during the overnight roadworks, which will take place north of Erines between Wednesday (November 22) and Thursday November 30.

These will be followed by more overnight works on the A83 to the south of West Tarbert between Tuesday December 5 and Wednesday December 6.

BEAR Scotland is undertaking the improvements, which are worth £350,000 and will undertake the roadworks between 7pm and 5am on the specific dates.

However, works will not take place on Friday and Saturday nights and are scheduled to will be completed by 5am on Thursday December 7.

Due to the narrow carriageway and to ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the public, the A83 will be closed at these locations between 7pm and 5am.

BEAR Scotland advised motorists to arrive before these times to ensure they are accommodated within the amnesty period, with no suitable diversion in place.

Outside of the working hours, the A83 will be open with a 30mph speed limit in place because drivers will be travelling over a temporary surface and emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

BEAR Scotland’s North West representative, Ian Stewart said: “These enhancements to the A83 will replace the worn-out road surface and improve road users experience.

“Our team will work hard to finish the job safely and quickly, and we thank the local community and road users for their patient.

“Before you start your journey, please check the Traffic Scotland website for the latest updates as the works can be impacted by weather.”

Journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.traffic.gov.scot or from the @trafficscotland X (formerly Twitter) account.