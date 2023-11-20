Honorary degree for the voice of shinty

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A renowned Gaelic language author and broadcaster from Lochaber will be honoured by the University of Aberdeen at its annual winter graduations this week.

Hugh Dan MacLennan is widely viewed as BBC Scotland’s ‘Voice of Shinty’ and he will be presented with a Doctor of the University (DUniv) on Wednesday.

The experienced commentator announced that he would be retiring from broadcasting this year after more than 30 years of covering shinty, football, rugby and other sports for BBC Scotland.

His last Camanachd Cup final coming in September when Kingussie defeated Oban Camanachd 1-0 at Bught Park in Inverness after his first camanachd final in 1983.

A University of Aberdeen graduate and fluent Gaelic speaker, Mr MacLennan has won multiple awards for his journalism in Gaelic and English.

Mr MacLennan said: “The last few months and weeks leading up to my formal retirement from broadcasting have been a complete rollercoaster. It has been a bit of a blur, particularly in the last couple of weeks.

“Luckily getting Covid never got in the way when it arrived and it’s probably a bit of a relief in a way that everything comes to a head with my graduation in Aberdeen.

He added: “I completed my PhD there in 1998, so it was a wonderful surprise to receive the invitation to accept an Honorary DUniv. Over the years it’s been tricky at times to balance my academic interests with the broadcasting work, but i made it work I think.

“I am delighted that the University of Aberdeen have recognised what I have been doing and it is a singular honour which is much appreciated, along with the awards from others such as Mowi, the Camanachd Association and BBC Alba. It’s been quite the 40 years.”

The veteran broadcaster is also an author and academic, with his early career beginning in Gaelic language teaching before he became a successful writer and broadcaster,

He was the first sportswriter in residence at the National Library of Scotland and has held numerous board and trustee roles in support of Gaelic language, culture, and sport.

In 2001, he chaired the project which produced the first Gaelic dictionary of terms for use in the Scottish Parliament, Faclair na Pàrlamaid.

He is also heavily involved in sporting reminiscence activity to help people living with dementia.

University of Aberdeen principal, Professor George Boyne, said: “I always look forward to our graduation ceremonies and the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our students and our honorary degree recipients, who have achieved so much in their careers.

“For our graduating students and their families, this is a proud moment where they can celebrate, reflect, and take pride in all that they have achieved during their time at Aberdeen.

“I welcome our new graduates to our global family of Aberdeen alumni and hope they leave feeling inspired and ready to make a positive impact on the world, like so many of our graduates have.”