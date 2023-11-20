Cross-party councillors seek national support for Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Councillors from different political parties are working together to campaign for national government support for Argyll and Bute.

With recent extreme weather disrupting communities across Scotland, councillors are keeping profile on Argyll and Bute for support in moving on.

“We want what our communities want – to move on as quickly as possible from the impacts of recent weather,” said Councillor Robin Currie, leader of the council. “We have made a lot of progress quickly, but there’s more work to be done in what can be very difficult circumstances.

“Our local communities need a resilient road network. The wider national economy needs Argyll and Bute to remain open for business.

“To deliver local and national benefit, Argyll and Bute needs local and national support. We will do all we can as a local council. The area also needs national support.”

The council is already working to bring some Scottish Government funding to Argyll and Bute through the Bellwin scheme, which provides some support for some costs incurred in a crisis response.

The scheme, though, does not cover all council costs, or support for communities and businesses who are affected.

Councillor Jim Lynch, leader of the largest opposition group in the council, said: “Argyll and Bute is home for many of us. It’s also a vital contributor to the economy and prosperity of the west of Scotland and beyond, as a driver for tourism, food and drink and other key business sectors.

“Investing in Argyll and Bute’s resilience therefore serves local and national interests.

“We will promote the area’s unique case for national government investment, to help communities affected, and the area as a whole, to move on.”

The recent severe weather brought damage to the road and bridge network. Visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/weather-recovery for information on roads and bridges that have re-opened, and work on those still affected.

CAPTIONS:

Councillor Robin Currie, leader of Argyll and Bute Council. NO_c41robincurrie01

Councillor Jim Lynch, leader of the largest opposition group in the council. NO_C47councillorjimlynch01_23_opposition