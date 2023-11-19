And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A TV presenter from Kilmichael Glassary has written a book of nursery ryhmes for children, titled A Rhyme in Time.

Simon Macdonald’s debut book, a “delightfully enchanting” collection of new nursery rhymes, “will appeal to young children and transport adults back to their own childhood through its charming colourful pages”, he said.

Simon leads a busy life as a fisheries, aquaculture, and processing consultant, and is also a presenter on USA Global TV, where he talks about the history and heritage of Scotland every Wednesday on their live show, ‘The UK News and Culture’.

“I have had such enjoyment in writing and illustrating this, my first book,” Simon said.

“It has been what I could describe as great escapism from daily life, and I hope it will bring as much pleasure to the reader and listener as it has brought to me in the creating of it. It’s written and illustrated by me for you.”

Paddy’s Old Daddy

Paddy’s old Daddy’s

a funny wee Laddie

He sailed out to sea

in a battered tea caddie.

He fished with his line,

and he caught a big haddie.

He’s no’ such a baddy

is Paddy’s old Daddy.

A Rhyme in Time is published by Norns Triad Publications in the USA. It is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle, and soon through other platforms and book sellers.