Wednesday Club hears from former cavalry guard
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
In a packed Nicoll Hall, the Inveraray Senior Citizens’ Wednesday Club welcomed former Corporal of Horse Tommy Logan, who presented a very interesting talk about his time in the Household Cavalry Regiment. Originally from Kilmichael but now living in Inveraray since retiring from the regiment, Tommy brought along some of the equipment used, medals and photographs. Those present were also treated to refreshments.