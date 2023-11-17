Thought for the Week, November 17 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Stepping out in Argyll

November 17 is National Take a Hike day. Living here in rural Argyll, the idea of taking a hike means something different and much less rude!

After three years living in Tarbert, I am still just scratching the surface of all the amazing walks we have on our doorsteps.

Walking has been proven to be good for our health and, more especially in recent days, our mental health.

One of the reasons we got our cocker spaniel Poppy was to make me go out every day and walk. Even as the days get colder, I still love wrapping up and heading out with Poppy. As Billy Connelly said, there is no such thing as bad weather – just the wrong clothes!

I recently visited the newly re-opened Kilmartin Museum where I had the chance to step back in time to discover what life was like for the people who lived here 4,000 years ago.

If you haven’t been, I can recommend it. Living and working in this harsh landscape would need great resilience and physical strength.

Walking was not a leisurely pastime for them; it was part of their everyday life.

Another part of our history in Argyll is pilgrimage, the idea of walking for a purpose, going to see something of interest but paying attention as you walk alone or with others.

I am fascinated by those who have walked here before us and everyone who comes now.

I wonder where your feet will take you this week? As you walk, I invite you to notice where you are, what is around you and how does it make you feel to be there. Also, take a moment to be grateful for the wonderful place we live.

Reverend Lyn Peden, Church of Scotland minister for North Kintyre.