Tarbert Christmas Fair brings the festive spirit to life

It might be the middle of November but if you listen very carefully you can hear Tarbert’s elves working hard to get everything ready in time for this year’s Tarbert Christmas Fair.

Held on the last Friday in November – November 24 this year – Tarbert Christmas Fair is the final official celebration in the village’s busy festival calendar.

The afternoon is set aside for shopping as, between 3pm – 7pm, the Templar Arts and Leisure Centre throws its doors open to stallholders selling unique and often handmade gifts.

With offerings ranging from chocolate and cakes to candles and soaps there is something here for everyone – even those friends who are really difficult to buy for!

And, of course, the evening’s entertainment continues after the market ends as the village gears up for the Christmas lights switch on.

Make sure you have a mulled wine or hot chocolate and head for the creel tree on the harbourside to wait for Tarbert Primary School children to parade from the school to the tree, holding their decorated lanterns.

What do you do round a Christmas tree? Sing of course, and the children will sing some of the festive songs they’ve been learning especially for this occasion.

As is traditional, Tarbert’s Seafood Queen and her Princesses have the honour of pressing the button to bathe the village in festive lights.

This year’s royal family of Seafood Queen Kayleigh Hawthorn and Princesses Esmée MacDougall and Maisy Stewart will be on hand to make sure that everything goes to plan.

Whether you live in Tarbert, are a regular visitor, or are just passing through, you can expect a warm welcome to this community event.