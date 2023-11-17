Police Files – November 17 2023
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Possession
Police officers on patrol stopped and searched a man under Misuse of Drugs Act powers at 11.10pm on Friday November 10, in Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. It is alleged the 41-year-old had 1.0g of herbal cannabis in his possession. He was charged with the offence and a recorded police warning was issued.
Assault
At the Corner House, Tarbert, two men were allegedly assaulted by three other men at 10.50pm on Tuesday November 7. Police were contacted and the three made off from the premises. They were soon traced by police, arrested and after enquiries, all three were charged with the offence and released on undertaking.