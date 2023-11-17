Inveraray Christmas lights parade plans are on track

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray’s Christmas lights will be switched on during a parade and ceremony on Saturday December 2.

The parade will start at the Co-op car park at 6.30pm, led by Mid Argyll Pipe Band.

The parade will then proceed to Cross Green where Tom and Jennifer Evans of Evans Funfairs will switch on the lights.

Then, the evening will move onto Inveraray Fire Station for children to meet Santa and enjoy a smaller-than-normal version of the funfair.

Burgers will be on offer at the fire station and Inveraray Shinty Club will run a bar.

Inveraray Community Council convener Linda Divers said the organisers are hoping to have stalls for Christmas goods and charity products outside the Londis shop in the town and also live music.

Prizes will be given to the best shop Christmas window and best Christmas home.

Linda said any money raised on the night will go to a new fund set up in memory of Alan Cameron, 19, and Ross Kennedy, 24. Both died as a result of car crashes; Alan earlier this year and Ross in 2015.

She said this money will be used to help the youngsters of Inveraray and local groups that work with children in the area.

“The Christmas parade puts the community spirit back into the town,” said Linda.

“It is always so busy and it brings together people of all ages.”