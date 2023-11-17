Councillor’s Column – November 17 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Councillor Jan Brown, Mid Argyll

Well we are well and truly into the darker nights now. It seems as if the clocks go back and suddenly we are in a world of darkness – what happened to summer/autumn?

With the darker nights lots of communities seem to jump right into a world of fairs, clubs, quiz nights and so many other things to get the community to come together and meet up not shut themselves away for the winter – good for you.

Following on from the terrible storms of the weekend of October 7-8, many in our communities are really struggling to manage and create some order out of the chaos.

The people in Ardfern have really stepped up to the mark caring for those who have found this a particularly difficult time.

Businesses have been particularly hard hit and not just the ones in Ardfern. The people who live in Ardfern and work south of the landslip have been affected with some having to make the return journey to Lochgilphead daily.

The people living in Kilmichael Glen and Bridgend have had business ruined because of flooding, livestock swept away, water pumps either flooded out or blown up and unable to be fixed, homes uninhabitable because of flooding, possessions ruined, cars written off. Fences and walls too numerous to count swept away. I could go on. The devastation in this community it just to plain to see. People have taken pictures showing that the water in some areas reached 15 feet about the river level.

I will say that the council have been working round the clock to clear roads and have opened nearly all which were closed following landslides and flooding and really need to be commended. They have found solutions to very complex problems and implemented them quickly. Kilmelford Bridge to name one.

I’m as disappointed as everyone else to see the timings for the opening of the emergency route past the landslip on the A816 moved back but it needs to be constructed properly and, most importantly, safely.

I’ve had the pleasure of being involved in a number of other events this month, one of which was a Citizenship Ceremony in Lochgilphead for a local resident.

This was a really happy and proud moment for Jana and her family one which both I and the other ward councillors were delighted to attend.

Another one which will stay in my memory for a long time was the presentation to Christine Johnston of the Provost’s Award.

Christine along with Josie Campbell were both given this award in recognition of their work in Mid Argyll to promote Gaelic language and music.

It’s safe to say the Mid Argyll Music Festival would not exist but for the tireless work of these ladies. There was a lovely tea and cakes for friends, families and pupils in Ardrishaig North Hall where music was front and centre of the afternoon.

Everyone had a wee sing song; I was tempted myself but managed to restrain myself (a few grateful sighs went round the room).

I held my first Councillor’s Casebook in the Community Shop in Lochgilphead which was great. Not only did I get some enquiries for folk but managed to pick up a wee bargain.

The next one will be on Thursday December 7 so if you have anything that you think I can help with please pop down.

I laid the wreath on behalf of the council in Ardrishaig this year, and it is also an honour to play a small part in services across the country to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom.