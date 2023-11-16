Photograph of the week – November 17 2023
At the end of last month, one of our regular contributors Alan Frew was up early to catch some spectacular sunrises, including this one taken from Skipness, in Argyll, with Arran on the right, and the reflections in Skipness river.
“It makes getting up early all the more rewarding,” he says.
If you have a photograph you would like to share with our readers, please sent it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or visit the Argyllshire Advertiser Camera Club on Facebook.