Memories exhibition acknowledges centenary and bi-centenary

A display curated by Strachur and District Local History Society (SDLHS) was launched at the weekend in Strachur Memorial Hall.

In order to commemorate the centenary of the opening of Strachur Memorial Hall and the bicentenary of Arch. Fergusson builders – 200 years in the same family/the various Montgomery owned businesses over the years – the society wanted to involve as many people as possible in the exhibition.

To the society’s delight they were able to attract input from the tiny tots supplying photographs from their party in the hall; the pre fives creating beautiful poppy displays; and the primary school children producing advertising posters to the Strachur Hub Singers – most of whom are in their 80s.

Attendance on the day was in excess of 250 people and it was standing room only for the singers as they sang a selection of WWI songs and Harry Lauder favourites.

Harry Lauder owned Glenbranter Estate just outside Strachur and his son is one of the names inscribed on the Memorial in the Hall.

A mountain of Cathie Montgomery’s shortbread and oatcakes was consumed and the displays created by Fiona Campbell and Loraine Stewart came in for a lot of praise and discussion.

Hamish Stewart, chairperson of SDLHS, said: “It was very pleasing that visitors spent time actually reading the descriptive notices accompanying the photographs and discussing them amongst themselves.

“From its own archives the society was able to produce newspaper articles and photographs not only of the construction and opening of the Memorial Hall but also of predecessor halls.”

Iseabel Thomson (Fergusson) was able to provide invoices, drawings and photographs of many of Fergusson’s projects, including renovation to Rhubodach farmhouse on Bute for Sir Richard Attenborough.

Cathie and Willie Montgomery were also able to provide much material regarding the Montgomery garage, shop, smiddy and bus businesses.

All photographs: Drew Stewart