Yoga fundraiser for aid in Middle East conflict

A ‘Mid Argyll Yoga Fundraiser’ is being held for the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, at Ardrishaig Public Hall on Sunday November 26, between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

The charity, explains the event’s fundraising page on www.justgiving.com, provides emergency and complex hospital care, women’s and children’s health programmes, mental health and psychological support, and support to people with disabilities.

“This support is needed now more than ever,” the website says, “and fundraising through local wellness events is our demonstration of care and connection, from Scotland to Palestine.” The total had almost reached £800 by Tuesday.

Organiser Rickeera Kaur, a yoga teacher who runs weekly ‘Yoga with Keera’ classes every Thursday in Mid Argyll Sports Centre, said: “The event on November 26 is so important to me and to others, as we have felt profoundly the loss and hurt of families in crisis in Palestine.

“By bringing people together for a shared purpose, we focus on the connection that binds all of humanity and on the power of community to share healing and strength.

“Mid Argyll residents have been, as usual, so supportive. We have received many kind donations, messages and offers of pitching in.

“I hope to hold further fundraising events in the future and welcome feedback and participation from everyone who would like to.

“Hearing news from Palestine daily certainly drives me to raise as much as possible.”

The event is facilitated by Keri from Wellbeing with Keri, and Anatua from Sound Portals.