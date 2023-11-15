Taynish Run raises £2,800 for cancer charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Taynish Run saw around £2,800 raised for charity as competitors tackled three races at Tayvallich in beautiful conditions last weekend.

In the first event since 2018, 86 runners took to 5K, 10K and a 6.8-mile cross country (XC) route, which took runners through the Taynish National Nature Reserve on Saturday November 11.

A full field of 100 runners signed up for the races, which were organised in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, with 86 runners turning up on the day due to some injury-related pullouts.

Campbeltown Running Club were represented by a large contingent at the race, while other athletes descended on Tayvallich from Glasgow, Dunoon, Oban and Stirling.

Taynish Race organiser, Colin MacFarlane said: “It only took a week for the run to sell-out and lots of folk are asking about next year’s event already.

“The money that was raised through the races and the whole event as well makes all the hard work well worth it. I’m delighted that we were able to raise so much to support the local Macmillan cancer support group.”

The local Macmillan group provided runners with refreshments and registration fees provide a donation to Macmillan, food afterwards and a bespoke medal for entrants.

In the 10K race, Garry Muir was the fastest male, winning the race in 36.48 to finish ahead of Kenny Campbell (36.59) and Neil Littleson (38.23).

The fastest female was Jennifer Campbell in 46.21, with Laura Thomson (51.36) and Sandra Houldsworth (52.40) rounding off the podium.

Stewart Ireland was the fastest male in the 5K race, crossing the finish line in 25.00 ahead of Richard Sloan (27.51) and Neil John MacPhail (31.35).

Mairi McKillop was the first woman home in 28.53, while Lena Carter (29.12) and Katie Anderson finished close behind in second and third.

Meanwhile, Dominic Sharkey won the men’s XC race in 51 minutes, finishing ahead of David Carrey (51.16) and Andrew Meetham (53.56).

The fastest woman was Emma Stewart in 1.01.54, while Joan MacDonald (1.08.32) and Sarah Griffen (1.09.32) also finished on the podium.

Taynish Run competitors with their medals and trophies. Photograph: Taynish Run.