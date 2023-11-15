Support for veterans in Argyll and Bute welcomed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Families of those in the armed forces are to receive more tailored healthcare under a new scheme for GPs.

The General Practice Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition Scheme is now open to GP surgeries across Scotland, including in Argyll and Bute, following a successful pilot.

It includes easy access to training materials setting out the specific issues these individuals face in clinical case to aid understanding of specific needs and the range of healthcare support that can be provided.

This will better enable healthcare providers to focus on the specific health challenges they may face following military service.

SNP MSP Jenni Minto is encouraging GPs in Argyll and Bute to sign up.

“The launch of this scheme will see more tailored, local support delivered to veterans and armed forces families in Argyll and Bute,” she said.

“The SNP Scottish Government is taking meaningful action to support those who have served our country and continue to do so, along with their families, and this scheme will go a long way to addressing the specific challenges that these individuals face.

“It is also important to recognise the huge sacrifice that so many have made to keep us safe, particularly so close to Remembrance Sunday.

“I encourage GPs in Argyll and Bute who have not already done so to sign up so that more individuals and their families can benefit from this scheme.”

More information about the General Practice Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition Scheme can be found at www.gov.scot/news/new-scheme-to-improve-healthcare-for-veterans