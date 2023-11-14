West Lochfyneside church introduces mid-week service

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new, mid-week service is being introduced by West Lochfyneside Parish Church of Scotland.

The trial day, starting on November 22, is to provide a service for people who cannot get to the usual Sunday service and will take place in Inveraray Church Hall.

The Rev Dorothy Wallace explained: “Since I arrived in West Lochfyneside, I have heard many people say they cannot come to church as Sundays are not a good day.

“In an area where the tourist industry is one of largest employers, Sundays are often not a day off.

“For those who are off, it is a day for shopping, family visits, catching up with household chores or just to simply catch a breath.

“As I younger mum, I was in a similar position, so I understand that traditional Sunday morning worship is not ideal for all of us living lives in the modern world.

“It is up to us, as a church, to make it work for those who would like to worship,” she added.

“I am delighted to announce that West Lochfyneside Parish Church will worship, once a month in their Inveraray Church Hall, on a Wednesday evening from 6pm.

“The first service will be held on Wednesday November 22 and the start of the worship is fluid: the hall is open from 6pm, for tea, coffee and chat and the service will begin around 6.30pm.

“But if you are running late, you can let us know and we will chat amongst ourselves until you get here.

“If that doesn’t sound like church, well the content of the service will be different also.

“There will be singing but mainly more modern worship. There will be readings of course and a short sermon and the worship service will be under forty minutes long. But this will be experimental, we are open to new ways of worship, of expressing our faith.

“If this sounds like something you might be interested in, come and join us,” added the Rev Wallace.