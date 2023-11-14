Traffic lights put in place after A83 ditch washout removed as works completed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Traffic lights put in place on Monday to allow a ditch on the A83 at Butterbridge to be cleared have been taken away.

The route has returned to unrestricted two way operation this morning following the completion of clearance and road cleaning operations that have been ongoing since the beginning of the week.

Heavy rainfall on Monday morning resulted in the roadside ditch being overtopped, with some gravel deposits reaching the A83.

Temporary traffic lights and a lane closure were put in place to allow inspection of the affected channel and clear-up operations to take place.

Both of these tasks are now complete and the traffic management has been removed.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on A83 Rest and Be Thankful by visiting @trafficscotland on X, formerly Twitter.