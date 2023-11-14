Tarbert Golf Club prize-giving
This year’s presentation of prizes takes place in the clubhouse on Saturday November 25 at 2pm where a finger buffet and soup will be provided. In an effort to get more members to support the event, there will be a nine-hole Stableford taking place at 11.30am. Members are asked to bring along a raffle prize to add some excitement to the day.