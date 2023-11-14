Tarbert fall as match runs away

Tarbert AFC

Last Saturday Tarbert AFC travelled to Milton 4g in Glasgow to take on a Bearsden side that had been struggling of late.

However, rejuvenated with lots of new signings they ran out comfortable winners in a game that ran away from Tarbert almost from the first minute.

Bearsden took the lead in the second minute and were 3-1 up by half time and finished the game with an 8-1 victory.

This Saturday the Frigate Hotel/Prentice Shellfish-sponsored side head to East Kilbride to take on old foes Duncanrig AFC in a league match.

Coach Bill MacFarlane is expecting another difficult fixture but is hoping that his side can bounce back quickly.