Tarbert fall as match runs away
Last Saturday Tarbert AFC travelled to Milton 4g in Glasgow to take on a Bearsden side that had been struggling of late.
However, rejuvenated with lots of new signings they ran out comfortable winners in a game that ran away from Tarbert almost from the first minute.
Bearsden took the lead in the second minute and were 3-1 up by half time and finished the game with an 8-1 victory.
This Saturday the Frigate Hotel/Prentice Shellfish-sponsored side head to East Kilbride to take on old foes Duncanrig AFC in a league match.
Coach Bill MacFarlane is expecting another difficult fixture but is hoping that his side can bounce back quickly.