Remembrance in Tarbert
Tarbert paid its respects on both November 11, Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday November 12 at the cenotaph overlooking the harbour.
A short service took place on Saturday at the war memorial, followed by the parade from the quay to the cenotaph, led by Loch Fyne Pipe Band, on Sunday.
As well as representatives from a number of organisations, the local dignitaries were joined by members of the Faslane Patrol Boat Squadron which was officially affiliated with the community at the weekend.