Remembrance in Tarbert

Faslane Patrol Boat Squadron joined local dignitaries to remember the fallen at the 2023 Remembrance Day service in Tarbert. Also in photo are the Loch Fyne Pipe Band, Depute Lord Lieutenant Kenneth MacNab MBE DL and event organiser Aggie Dennis.

Tarbert paid its respects on both November 11, Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday November 12 at the cenotaph overlooking the harbour.

A short service took place on Saturday at the war memorial, followed by the parade from the quay to the cenotaph, led by Loch Fyne Pipe Band, on Sunday.

As well as representatives from a number of organisations, the local dignitaries were joined by members of the Faslane Patrol Boat Squadron which was officially affiliated with the community at the weekend.

Tarbert Academy school captains Daniel Blake and Andi MacFarlane read In Flanders Fields.
Lone Piper John Hunt broke the two minute silence with Flowers of the Forest.

 