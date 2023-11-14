Mid Argyll battle the sun at Birkmyre

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Birkmyre – 52

Mid Argyll – 21

West Region League Division 3

With half of the league season now over, the return matches begin with Mid Argyll travelling to take on league leaders Birkmyre.

The Boars have shown huge improvements in their game management since the last time they played Birkmyre in the opening fixture of the season.

The opening 20 minutes of the game was a real arm wrestle, with Mid Argyll having more dominant carries in attack and tackles in defence all over the park.

However with the Boars playing against the sun, Birkmyre soon recognised this was something that they could use to their advantage and they eventually broke the deadlock.

The home team began to use the high ball to constantly put pressure on the back three, but Liam Long, playing at full back, was coping well and counter attacking with pace and aggression.

Birkmyre were able to start stringing a few phases together and used their backs to get around the Mid Argyll defence.

During one attack flanker, Gordon McLean found himself isolated on the wing with a 3-on-1 and had to make a crucial decision of attempting an intercept, unfortunately this didn’t go to plan and resulted in the ref showing him a yellow card.

Birkmyre finished the rest of the first half by continuing with this kicking and wide game plan playing through their backs as their forwards were no issue for the Boars pack.

The half finished 33-0 to the home team.

The second half was much improved, with McLean finishing his sin bin period, Mid Argyll now used the sun to their advantage and started kicking more for territory.

The Boars forwards began to exert pressure on their Birkmyre counterparts, who were not up for the challenge.

The first score of the second half went to Euan MacArthur when another period of hard hitting saw him break the line and cross the whitewash. Coll MacKay added the conversion.

Birkmyre again used the space created when the visitors got pulled into the middle of the park and left gaps in the defensive line, but Mid Argyll hit back almost immediately when Long went over for his second try in two weeks. Again MacKay was able to add the extra’s.

Birkmyre hit back again before Matt Peden went over for Mid Argylls third try of the day, again MacKay converted.

What a difference Mid Argyll showed in the second half, if only they could have started like this it would have been a different game.

Birkmyre added one more try right at the end to make the final score 52 – 21.

Despite the loss, this was a good learning experience for the young Boars team.

Man of the Match was Prop forward Stephen McCormick.

There is no game this weekend for Mid Argyll. Next up are Shawlands RFC on November 25 at the Ropework Park. Kick-off is 2pm.