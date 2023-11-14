Lochgilphead golfers show winter skills

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Golf Club’s Gents Winter League is continuing at pace, with golfers in weeks three and four persevering, despite some poor weather.

In week three there was strong turnout at the Par 64 Lochgilphead course, with Andrew MacDonald winning the sweep and donating his prize money to WL funds.

Davie Phillips won nearest the pin on the 7th hole, but no one was successful on the 9th hole in the round – played in poor weather conditions on October 29.

In the week four round, which was held on Sunday November 5, Eddie Shaw won the sweep, while Ross Sinclair and Tom Campbell were closest to the pin.

The club also welcomed a new member to the winter league as John Peace got into the swing of things quickly during week four.

These latest results means Iain MacInnes leads the overall league table on 28 points, with Shaw in second on 25 points, and Sinclair third with 24 points.