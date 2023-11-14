Kyles Athletic reach national final of CA Cup

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

CA Cup – semi-final

Kyles Athletic 10 Oban Celtic 2

Kyles Athletic primaries reached the Camanachd Association Cup P7-and-under national final by beating Oban Celtic primaries 10-2 in their 2pm throw up at the Mid Argyll astroturf, Lochgilphead on Saturday November 11.

This tournament is for primary school aged shinty players and Kyles took charge of the tie in the first half.

Kyles had a brilliant first half playing some terrific passing shinty and being ruthless in front of goal.

Oban Celtic fought back, and they pulled a couple of goals back in the second half against a solid Kyles defence.

However, Kyles added to their tally and at the final count ran out winners with 10 goals in the net.

A spokesperson for the team said: “What a fantastic display of shinty from our team to secure their place in the Camanachd Association P7-and-under national final.

“Every single player not only put in 100 per cent effort but put on a skilful and dominant display of Kyles shinty. The practise is paying off – very well done team.”

Kyles Athletic primaries and Kilmallie primaries will now meet in the Camanachd Association Cup final which takes place at Yoker, Glasgow on Saturday November 18. Throw up is at 1pm.