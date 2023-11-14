Final chance to have your say on Lochilphead active travel route

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

People only have two days left to have their say on the final options for a long-awaited safe cycling and walking ‘active travel route’ between Lochgilphead Front Green and the Crinan Canal.

The new route would link up with the design of the active travel track between Lorne Street and the Lochgilphead Joint Campus, extending a safe and direct active travel way between Ardrishaig, the canal, Lochgilphead and the Joint Campus, the Sports Centre, Kilmore Industrial Estate and the council HQ.

Argyll and Bute Council is currently completing a consultation on the preferred route and plan, which will now close on November 16.

A spokesperson said: “We want the public to make themselves heard on this very important matter that will shape transport through the town. We would encourage people to go to the website to view the route and share their thoughts.”

Readers can click here to have their say.