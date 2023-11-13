Traffic lights in place after A83 ditch washout

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A roadside ditch between Cairndow and the Rest & Be Thankful viewpoint has overflowed, causing some traffic disruption in the area.

BEAR Scotland reported on Monday afternoon that temporary traffic lights had been put in place on the A83 at Butterbridge due to gravel deposits on the road.

The organisation have members of their team on site clearing the ditch, with the lights allowing them to perform roadside inspections of the channel and ditch, while carrying out clean-up operations.

The washout follows an intense period of rain that has overwhelmed the ditch and BEAR have said that more details will be available after the inspection is completed.

Real time journey information is available from the Traffic Scotland website on A83 and Traffic Scotland’s X (formerly twitter) account.