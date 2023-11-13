Red Star 2007s pipped for the win after last-minute penalty

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Finnart BC 2007s -3

Lochgilphead Red Star 2007s – 3

U17s Glasgow and District Youth Football League

Lochgilphead Red Star Youth 2007s were in good form as they travelled to Glasgow Green on Remembrance Sunday for an away tie against Finnart BC 2007s.

After a frosty start to the day sunshine prevailed with the boys showing off their skills in their new navy and yellow away kit sponsored by DA MacDonald Contractors Limited.

It took a little while for the boys to get settled and with the sun low on the horizon some confusion at the back gave Finnart the lead half way through the first half.

Red Star didn’t let Finnart’s goal throw them off their game but they were unable to take advantage when a penalty was awarded for a Finnart hand ball, with the Finnart goalkeeper pouncing on a low hard effort from the penalty spot.

As the end of the first half drew closer, players scrambled over a loose ball in front of the Finnart goal following a fabulous free kick delivery from George Curran, with Callum Green driving the ball home to draw the sides level before the break.

The start of the second half, it was all Red Star who maintained a high pressure on Finnart’s keeper and defensive line.

It wasn’t long before they took the lead off another free kick from Cameron Lewis, with Jade Butler making no mistake with his clinical header finding the back of the net, Star now leading 2-1 at the mid-point of the second half.

Celebrations were short lived, however, as Finnart levelled the score within a few minutes. A cutback from behind the goal found one of Finnart’s midfielders, who made short work of his teammate’s delivery.

With both sides expecting the game to end a draw Cameron Lewis once again drove a lofty free kick from the half-way line on top of the Finnart goalkeeper.

Several Red Star players rushed forward to attack but with a high bounce Cammy’s free kick made it 3-2 with no further assistance needed to much cheers and celebrations from the Red Star squad.

It was only in the last minute of play that Finnart were awarded a controversial penalty following a collision between two opposing players.

Red Star officials demanded a review of the decision but their calls were to no avail with the referee unwavering.

Finnart succeeded in their penalty attempt despite the best efforts of Red Star goalkeeper Struan Urquhart to keep the ball out.

The match ended with final score 3-3.

Lochgilphead Red Star 2007s Glasgow and District Youth Football League schedule sees a return to Glasgow on November 19 to face BSC Glasgow before a well-deserved home tie against Knightswood BC on November 26.

The players and coaches/officials at Red Star extend a big thank-you to DA MacDonald Contractors Limited for their generous support this season.