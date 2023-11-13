New Lochgilphead store packed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Morrison’s opened for its first day of trading on Friday.

The newly-refurbished store on Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, was packed all day as folk came to see what had happened to the former RSMcColl shop.

The supermarket giant group saved McColls from administration in May last year in a £190million rescue deal.

Some of the McColls stores were closed but the Lochgilphead shop was saved.

The complete refurbishment and rebranding inside and out means the store can carry a far wider range of products.

Nick Jackson is the manager with Andrew Stewart as supervisor.

‘The store has been choc-a-block all day and the feed back has been very positive,’ said Andrew.