Improvements for A83 near Tarbert

BEAR Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is set to undertake improvements worth £350,000 at two locations on the A83 near Tarbert.

The locations are immediately north of Erines and immediately south of West Tarbert.

The work will be undertaken overnight 7pm to 5am and is programmed as follows:

A83 North of Erines 22–30 November

A83 South of West Tarbert 5–6 December

No works will take place on Friday and Saturday nights, or on Sunday 3 or Monday 4 December. Works will be completed by 5am on the morning of December 7.

Due to narrow carriageway widths, to ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the public, the A83 will be closed at these locations between 7pm and 5am each work night.

As there is no suitable diversion route available, there will be amnesties at 8pm, 11pm and 2am.

Motorists are encouraged to arrive prior to these times to ensure they are accommodated within the amnesty period.

Outwith working hours the road will be open with a 30mph speed limit in place, as drivers will be travelling over a temporary surface. Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said, “These enhancements to the A83 will replace the worn-out road surface and improve road users experience.

“Our team will work hard to finish the job safely and quickly, and we thank the local community and road users for their patient.

“Before you start your journey, please check the Traffic Scotland website for the latest updates as the works can be impacted by weather.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.traffic.gov.scot or X @trafficscotland.