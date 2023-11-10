Winter Bazaar buzzes with activity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It was a bright, cold and – most importantly – dry weekend for the annual Winter Bazaar at Christ Church Lochgilphead at the weekend.

With 35 stalls inside the church and outside in marquees, there was everything from games, raffles, art, craft, jewellery, soap, textiles, ceramics, cakes, savoury baking to cheese, teas, gift ideas, stocking fillers, presents and much more. The many visitors over the Friday evening and Saturday had a lot to choose from.

Warming refreshments were served by members of the congregation who dished out cups of homemade soup, hot drinks, mince pies, mulled wine and spiced apple juice.

“We were treated to a lovely musical session from the Forget me not Choir who sang carols and popular Christmas tunes,” said a spokesperson for the Christ Church.

“The final figure raised by the church for its restoration fund and charity work is still to be confirmed.

“We would like to thank all our volunteers, stall holders, the choir and of course the visitors who all helped to make this event such a joyful one, and we look forward to see them all again next year!”

The Forget Me Not choir performing at Christ Church Lochgilphead’s winter bazaar.