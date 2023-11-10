Police Files – November 10 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Vandalism

A black Kia Sportage was vandalised with a long horizontal scratch along the driver’s side panel and door sometime between 4pm on Monday October 23 and 12pm on Friday October 27, on the road at Glenfield, Tarbert. Police are investigating this incident and appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference CR/026087/23.

Poly-tunnel damage

Between 4pm on October 27 and 8am on October 30, the pastic poly-tunnel in the playground of Inveraray Primary School, Inveraray, was damaged. A small hole and several score marks were made within the plastic. Police are investigating this incident and appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference CR/0261418/23.

Theft

A full suspension silver mountain bike was removed from Tarbert Harbour Marina Bike rack sometime between Monday October 2 and Thursday October 12.

Police are investigating this incident and appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with information regarding two youths removing the bike rack around 6.45pm on October 3. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference CR/0252340/23.

Failure to stop

A white Triumph van was damaged by another vehicle sometime between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on Thursday November 2, outside Furnace Village Shop, Furnace. The other vehicle made off and failed to report the incident. A dent was left in the side of the damaged vehicle. Police are investigating this incident and appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference CR/0265022/23.

Possession of cannabis

At 10.45 hours on November 3 on Poltallach Street, Lochgilphead, police officers on patrol had cause to stop and search a vehicle under Misuse of Drugs Act powers. It is alleged that a 41-year-old man was subsequently found in possession of 0.2g of Herbal Cannabis. The man was charged and issued with a recorded police warning.