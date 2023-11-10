Overhaul increase for CalMac vessels

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

CalMac has published its annual overhaul schedule for this year’s winter period, with its 35 vessels legally required to visit dry dock for 21 days days more than last year.

The 2023-24 programme has increased CalMac fleet’s overhaul days from 647 in 2022-23 to 668, in an effort to reduce the chance of ferries breaking down while they are in service.

Several vessels will have to undergo an extended annual maintenance period due to the age profile of the ferry operator’s fleet.

The current overhaul schedule is subject to change, but as it stands some alterations and cancellations are expected on sailings to Colonsay, with Saturday services operating to Kennacraig instead of Oban.

Earlier this week, it was announced that CalMac has extended its lease of the MV Alfred from Pentland Ferries for another six months.

Coll and Tiree

The MV Lord of the Isles will operate sailings between Oban, Coll and Tiree for the first period of 2024 when the MV Clansman goes for overhaul and then performs relief for the Little Minch services.

Uig-Tarbert/Lochmaddy

The second phase of the Uig harbour Closure began on October 30 and will continue until December 11 2023.

During this time, the MV Hebrides will operate from Lochmaddy to Ullapool, delivering a single return per day.

The MV Hebrides will be retained on the route for the majority of the winter season and her overhaul will be covered by the MV Clansman.

Islay

The MV Finlaggan will be the core vessel on Islay service and will be supported by MV Hebridean Isles offering a second vessel during the following periods: 30 November – 31 December, 26 January – 2 February. During MV Finlaggan’s overhaul, MV Isle of Arran and MV Hebridean Isles will operate 6 March – 30 March.

Oban-Craignure (Isle of Mull)

A two-vessel service will be in place on this route, with MV Isle of Mull and MV Loch Frisa operating for most of the season.

MV Loch Frisa and MV Isle of Mull will operate single vessel timetables on occasion when the one of the vessels visits drydock.

Colonsay

The Saturday service on this route will be operated by MV Finlaggan or MV Isle of Arran – due to MV Hebridean Isles’ continued absence – and operate to Kennacraig instead of Oban.

Services on Mondays will be operated by the current Oban-Craignure vessel, except during periods of MV Loch Frisa’s single vessel service because as MV Loch Frisa cannot berth at Colonsay.

MV Lord of the Isles or MV Clansman will maintain the service during these periods, but due to daylight hour restrictions, there will be no service on November 13 2023 or on January 8,15 and 22 2024.

Oban-Castlebay and Mallaig/Oban-Lochboisdale

Similarly to last year, CalMac will deploy the MV Isle of Mull on the Oban-Castlebay route to support both the MV Isle of Lewis’ overhaul.

MV Isle of Mull will also perform the same service on the Mallaig-Lochboisdale service when the MV Lord of the Isles enters overhaul.

This will also be supported for periods by the MV Isle of Arran and a shared service will be in place at times to ensure services for both islands are maintained.

Ullapool-Stornoway

MV Loch Seaforth will operate the passenger and freight service as normal this winter season, but during the vessel’s docking at the start of the season, the MV Isle of Lewis will operate passenger services as normal.

MV Arrow will be on charter for a period in November.

Isle of Arran

During the MV Caledonian Isles’ overhaul period, the MV Isle of Arran and MV Hebridean Isles will operate on the Brodick-Ardrossan route.

MV Alfred

MV Alfred is currently scheduled to go for its annual overhaul between February 19 and March 4 2024.

CalMac’s director of strategy and change, Pauline Blackshaw said: “The annual overhaul programme ensures that our vessels are as resilient as possible to cope with the challenging waters of the west coast.

“This winter, multiple vessels will be required to cover single routes, which will lead to challenges across the network.

“Occasionally, emergent work is discovered during annual maintenance, leading to a delay in the vessel returning to service.

“This occurred early in 2023 due to a combination of technical defects and the subsequent impact on the planned annual maintenance period schedule.

Ms Blackshaw added: “We understand that customers may be anxious about this happening again, in which case, we will stay in close contact with them to ensure that they are kept up to date about developments.

“Please be assured that we have planned the annual maintenance period with as much detail and consideration as possible, based on our knowledge of the vessels, and we are continuously monitoring the progress over each maintenance period closely.”

More information and the full annual overhaul schedule is available from the CalMac website.