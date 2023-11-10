Mid Argyll RFC learn lessons in Irvine defeat

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Irvine RFC – 45 Mid Argyll RFC – 5

West Division 3

Mid Argyll RFC embarked on a journey to Irvine last weekend without some of their more experienced players.

In the face of a strong Irvine RFC squad, who only last season were playing in West Division 2, the Boars encountered a formidable away test.

Irvine’s relentless forward line thwarted Mid Argyll’s dynamic game plans, making it a tough battle.

Mid Argyll’s plan was to keep the ball moving and use the youth and speed of its energetic back line.

Irvine set their stall out early and were only interested in rumbling the ball through their forward line.

Every time Mid Argyll tried to use expansive rugby, the game was slowed down to Irvine’s pace and the forward slog began again.

It was a valuable lesson for the young Mid Argyll players and will help with future fixtures.

The final scoreline did not truly reflect the fierce determination shown by Mid Argyll.

An outstanding performance from Matt Peden saw him lift the Man of the Match award and a very well deserved first try of the season for the energetic Liam Long was the highlight of the Mid Argyll day.

On November 11, the Boars are again away, to league leaders Birkmyre.