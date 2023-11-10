Mid Argyll hotels win big at prestigious hotel awards

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Several prestigious awards were handed out to Mid Argyll businesses at the recent 2023 Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards.

Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa took two accolades home from the awards ceremony, which was held in Glasgow on Sunday October 29.

The four-star Inveraray hotel is part of the Crerar Hotel Group, which was awarded a further five awards across its portfolio.

Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa was awarded two top titles – the Best Rural Spa Hotel of the Year and Town Hotel of the Year.

This follows a £765,000 investment in the Inveraray hotel which saw its leisure facilities and spa completely refurbished with the launch of Shore Spa.

The investment also included a brand-new terrace, with loch-side saunas and ice drenches.

Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa general manager Niall O’Shaughnessy said: “To win two awards at the Hotels of the Year Scotland awards is an incredible feat; I’m so proud of the team.

“These award wins are testament to the brilliant team we have at the heart of Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa who provide our guests with excellent and authentic Scottish hospitality.

“I’m delighted that their hard work, dedication, and passion have been recognised at such a high level.

“It is a well-deserved morale boost for my team and it’s great to see the investment and upgrade of the spa also recognised.”

Meanwhile, Brambles of Inveraray hotel were awarded the Country Winner in the Community Hotels of the Year category, with the venue’s operations manager, Kirsty Bremner also winning a Hospitality Gold Medal.

In a Facebook post, Brambles said: “We got a surprise invitation to the Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards this week, after someone from the committee stayed with us the other day.

“We thought we were going along for a lovely night out with our new friend, only to win an award! What a lovely surprise and huge honour to be chosen as the Community Hotel of the Year!”

The Creggans Inn at Strachur near Cairndow won Coastal Inn of the Year in a successful night for Mid Argyll venues at the Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards.

This year the awards celebrated its 20th anniversary and made a grand return to its live events programme following the pandemic, with an enhanced and expanded awards initiative and event.