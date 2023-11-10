Government U-turn on controversial HPMA plans confirmed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Confirmation that the Scottish Government has dropped plans to expand the contentious Scottish Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) programme has been welcomed across the region.

A report from Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan was published last week following response to the findings of a consultation into the proposed expansion.

The proposals to restrict fishing and other human activities in some coastal areas were designed to protect wildlife and the environment, but members of the fishing industry, Highland and island communities and even some SNP MSPs had raised concerns about the scheme.

Mairi McAllan said: “In response to the findings of the consultation, and as I set out in parliament earlier this year, the proposal to implement HPMAs across 10 per cent of Scotland’s seas by 2026 will not be progressed.”

There were 4,502 responses to the consultation, although this included 2,018 standard campaign responses organised via Scottish Environment LINK.

Of the personalised ‘substantive’ responses received, more than three-quarters (76 per cent) said they opposed the aims and purpose of HPMAs.

The Scottish salmon sector – which is the UK’s biggest food export and provides a larger direct and indirect economic contribution than fishing – repeatedly raised concerns about the proposal.

They feared that closing 10 per cent of coastal waters to human activity would impose an extra barrier on aquaculture expansion.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “This analysis confirms that individuals were overwhelmingly opposed to the introduction of HPMAs, and the government was right to listen to these concerns and shelve the proposals.

“This confirmation is a huge relief for salmon farmers and all those who rely on our sector who were concerned about the impact on their livelihoods.

“I am grateful to all the MSPs who spoke up in support of our sector and rural Scotland.

“We once again commit to working with the Scottish Government to develop workable proposals that safeguard both livelihoods and the marine environment on which they rely.”

Commenting on the Scottish Government’s response to the HPMA consultation, Scottish Labour Rural Affairs spokesperson Rhoda Grant said: “The SNP-Green government’s proposals would have been a hammer blow to Scotland’s fishing industry and the plans have been squarely rejected by the communities affected.

“It is right that the Scottish Government has finally listened to the overwhelming opposition to these plans and gone back to the drawing board – and it is essential that they learn the lessons from this debacle.

“From now on, the SNP-Green government must start working with rural communities to design plans that work for them.

“We need to empower local communities to deliver management schemes in line with local needs so we can secure a sustainable future for Scottish fishing and ensure communities get the economic benefit.”