Carbon Legacy: A response to the Cursus Monument in Kilmartin Glen

Artist Lizzie Rose will talk about her installation currently exhibited at Kilmartin Museum; a creative response to the Neolithic cursus monument in Kilmartin Glen.

The event, which takes place online on Thursday November 16 at 7pm, will be an opportunity for the sharing of thoughts, and Lizzie will discuss the collaborative process of the installation.

Inherited Actions and our Influence on the Future: the cursus monument has left us a literal carbon footprint, carbon marks on the landscape that resonate with the human-induced climate crisis.

Charred oak posts are ghosts of a previous human intervention – 375 living trees act as a reminder, restoring what was taken, gifting to the future. Carbonisation reminds us of our ever-impactful actions, and words collate conversations shared and hopes for the future. Can we choose to create alternative monuments and become good ancestors?

Three hundred and 75 oak saplings will be planted, as a collaborative action, around the site where the original monument stood, and in the museum grounds, towards the end of the exhibition period, creating a living legacy in Kilmartin Glen.

To book your free place at the online talk, visit Kilmartin Museum’s website, here.