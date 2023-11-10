Amazing Argyll – Autumn days

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Talented landscape photographer Aileen Gillies has agreed to pick some of her photos from her travels around Argyll each month and share them with our readers.

“November and December are going to busy, with at least 10 markets booked up so hopefully I will see some of my followers there,” said Aileen.

Keep an eye on Aileen’s Facebook page – Aileen Gillies Photography – to see where she may be popping up near you or if you can’t make it to her stall, try her website at www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk

Aileen always gives a portion of the money raised from her colourful calendars of photos around Argyll to the Macmillan Unit at Mid Argyll Hospital. Since in 2020, she has raised in excess of £10,600 for the unit. Aileen now has five calendars for 2024 that cover many areas and subjects – see www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk