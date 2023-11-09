Regional resurgence puts football focus on the ladies game

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Ladies the length of Kintyre are lacing up their boots in a bid to join a Glasgow football league next season.

Campbeltown Pupils AFC and Tarbert AFC have seen a resurgence in female membership and now both boast a ladies section who will be registered as an official community team through the Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) Championship for the 23/24 season.

Last Sunday, November 5, Campbeltown Pupils ladies played host to Tarbert Ladies in a friendly match at Kinloch all-weather pitch – a return of a similar fixture played in Tarbert in June.

The game ended 7-2 to the Campbeltown side with lots of skill, passion and impressive football displayed by both sides.

Emma Morran (2) Mhairi McKellar (2) Rhiannnan Brown (2) and Rachel Macphail (1) were the goal scorers for Campbeltown while Codi Macdougall and Alison MacNab were on target for Tarbert.

“It was a great display for women’s football that is very much on the rise in Argyll,” said Campbeltown Pupils spokesperson Rachel Macphail.

Campbeltown District Junior Football Association has fully supported the return of Campbeltown Pupils Ladies football games.

“The return of a ladies’ team will have a positive impact on the local club’s quality mark, development plans for football in Campbeltown and help to create the perfect pathway for Campbeltown and District Juvenile Football Association girls’ section,” added Rachel.

“Special thanks to Tarbert ladies who travelled, the support of CDJFA, coach Norman Thompson and Neil John MacPhail for refereeing.”

Anyone in the Campbeltown area over the age of 16 who wishes to join the Pupils Ladies can go along to the AWP at Aqualibrium on Wednesday nights 7-8pm. All abilities welcome.

Coached by Chris Selfridge, Duggie Macneill and Craig Barrett, Tarbert FC Ladies train on a Wednesday night at Tarbert Astro at 7pm and they also would welcome any women over 16 in the surrounding area who would like to go along.

Sunday saw the Tarbert Ladies given their new strip, designed by Tracy and Duggie Macneill.

Sponsored by the Corner House in Tarbert the ladies’ team began training in earnest on July 22 this year.