Watch: Dismay as extended A816 closure hits Mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Community leaders in Mid Argyll are dismayed that the A816 south of Ardfern may not re-open until at least mid December “subject to any new issues.”

(Video: Gordon Turner)

Argyll and Bute Council had hoped to re-open the road, which was hit by 6,000 tonnes of rubble during landslides on October 7 at Kintraw in the middle of of this month.

“The unsafe state of the hillside unfortunately rules that out,” said the council.

“So we are progressing the diversion route, for opening mid-December subject to any new issues, while we continue to clear and stabilise the A816.”

The remains of a 220-tonne boulder that was removed from the hillside above the landslip on the A816. Photograph: Argyll and Bute CouncilThe long diversions via Oban, Dalmally and Inveraray have caused major problems for many people living and working both north and south of the blockage on the A816.

South Knapdale Community Council convener Heather Moore said: “When the landslides happened it was like we were living on the island of Argyll. It’s dire, it really is. It beggars belief, the distances involved.

“Not only is it costly (on petrol) it is very time consuming.

“There are so many people on the other side who come to Lochgilphead and Tarbert to work.”

Heather added: “We are terribly neglected. Yes, we are a big tourism area and yes we are in the sticks, but some of the islands do a lot better than the mainland does.”

Craignish Community Council convener Reece Kelly said: “Some people in the community are definitely upset.

“People have been mentally preparing themselves for this, but it doesn’t take away the concerns on how much it is affecting their businesses.

“The sooner the side road goes in the better – but everything has to be done properly – there are complications involved.”

He said it would be “disappointing” if the road closure went into the new year.

Lochgilphead Community Council convener Andy Buntin said: “It’s a bit of a blow, but given the state of the hillside, we just have to bite the bullet. It is very difficult but I think the council is doing everything it can.

“For locals in Lochgilphead going for medical appointments in Oban, it is a long way and it is not a great road.”

He added that it would be a “disaster” if the road closure continued into 2024.

Mid Argyll councillor Jan Brown said: “I’m as disappointed as everyone else about the delay in completion and reopening of the road.

“The stability of the hillside, the continuing wet and windy weather, makes this a really difficult job.

“Let’s hope for a break in the wet and windy weather which will let the work continue at pace and be opened before the timescale given.

“I’d like to thank the community in Ardfern for really stepping up and helping those who are having difficulties at this time.”

Argyll & Bute MSP Jenni Minto said: “I know this news will be very concerning for the local communities as this closure is having a serious impact on their everyday lives.

“The safety of those who use this road and those fixing it is paramount and so it is right that the council’s decisions on this are being led by risk assessments.

“I hope to see the diversion and ultimately the A816 re-opened as quickly as is safely possible and I’ll continue to liaise with constituents and the council on this matter.”

Mid Argyll councillor Dougie Philand said: “Following further assessment it has been determined that the A816 route is still currently unsafe for the road to be opened.

“Whilst this is disappointing, particularly for those who live locally and are affected by the closure, the fact that there are boulders of 200 tonnes magnitude precariously positioned on the hillside and could fall following further rainfall, it must be the priority of council officers to protect the public from a potentially fatal landslide.

“I am confident our officers are working round the clock to ensure a safe sustainable route will be the outcome of all the works currently being undertaken.”

In an update on the road closure, the council said: “At this stage the diversion route is going to be the most certain, and therefore fastest, way of getting a route along the A816 reopened.

“Subject to finalising a licence to occupy land we expect to have the emergency road in place mid-December, before the landslip affected part of the A816 is open.

“Medium term, the emergency road will also provide an alternative route for the A816 during very wet conditions when the hillside will be less stable.

“Long term, depending on how stable the hillside becomes it is very likely that we will divert the road on a permanent basis.

“This would be subject to the necessary permissions and consents required with a permanent road which take time.

“Therefore, in the short term we will continue with the clean-up and stabilisation works as well as progressing the emergency route.”