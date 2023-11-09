Craignish invites everyone to Christmas Market

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Despite the issues with the A816 being blocked south of Ardfern, the Craignish community is hoping for a big turn-out for its annual Christmas Market.

So far organisers are delighted with the level of support and visitors are expected from all over the region – in previous years people have travelled from Mull – on November 17-18.

Organiser Sarah Whittle, manager of Craignish Village Hall in Ardfern, said: “It speaks volumes about the reputation of our arts and crafts professionals and the quality goods they produce that this event is always so well attended.

“It’s a real highlight in the local calendar because it really is the only chance to buy some of these products. And it’s a delight to see everything on display and such a great atmosphere in the village hall.”

Products for sale across the two- day event in Craignish Village Hall include: beautiful and unique loom woven items; hand knitted and crochet items; fused and stained glass; footwear and clothing; fine art; tiny baskets made of plant fibre; hand-painted Japanese name signs; linen and alpaca clothing and accessories; wood art; local landscape photography; jewellery; clocks; locally-produced candles; exclusive ground coffee; Kilmartin Museum gifts; handmade silver jewellery; handmade polymer clay gifts; organic cosmetic; upcycled cashmere wrist warmers and other handmade gifts.

This year, organisers will also host a pop-up art gallery in the café showing the amazing talent of the area’s artists.

Sarah added: “The market has run for over 10 years and is always very popular with local shoppers and stall holders.

“People often comment on what a lovely atmosphere the market has, the gorgeous setting looking out over Loch Craignish, the hall beautifully decorated, twinkling fairy lights and the enticing smell of mulled wine and mince pies, not to mention the popular café set up in our smaller hall with tables and chairs and room to relax and chat over delicious food.

“I know our local businesses are particularly looking forward to coming together for this year’s event with such a challenging period following the recent landslip.”

Craignish Christmas Market aims to support local creative people as well as offering a unique, high quality shopping experience and is open 5pm-9pm On November 17 and 10am-4pm on November 18.

Organisers say the first 50 visitors through the doors each day will be able to enjoy a free mulled wine or tea or coffee, thanks to support from Craignish Community Company which has been championing local businesses since the landslip.

A few stalls are still available and can be booked by contacting Craignish Village Hall manager@craignish.org.uk or 01852 500746.