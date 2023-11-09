Craignish comes together at Christmas Market

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Christmas shoppers can get their hands on unique artisan gifts in Craignish on November 17 and 18.

Despite ongoing issues with access into the area following the landslip on the A816, organisers of the village’s annual Christmas Market are still hoping for a large turnout with visitors expected from all over the region. In previous years, people have travelled from as far as Mull.

A few stalls are still available and can be booked by emailing manager@craignish.org.uk or by calling 01852 500746.

Organiser Sarah Whittle, manager of Craignish Village Hall in Ardfern, said: “It speaks volumes about the reputation of our arts and crafts professionals and the quality goods they produce that this event is always so well attended.

“It’s a real highlight in the local calendar because it is the only chance to buy some of these products. It’s a delight to see everything on display and there is such a great atmosphere in the village hall.”

Products for sale across the two day event, from 5pm-9pm on Friday November 17 and 10am-4pm on Saturday November 18, include: beautiful, unique loom woven items; hand knitting and crochet; fused and stained glass; footwear and clothing; fine art; tiny baskets made of plant fibre; hand painted Japanese name signs; linen and alpaca clothing and accessories; wood art; local landscape photography; jewellery; clocks; locally-produced candles; exclusive ground coffee; Kilmartin Museum gifts; handmade silver jewellery; handmade polymer clay gifts; organic cosmetics; upcycled cashmere wrist warmers and other handmade gifts.

This year, organisers are also hosting a pop-up art gallery in the café showcasing the amazing talent of local artists.

Sarah added: “The market has run for more than 10 years and is always popular with shoppers and stall holders. People often comment on what a lovely atmosphere the market has, the gorgeous setting looking out over Loch Craignish, the beautifully decorated hall and the enticing smell of mulled wine and mince pies, not to mention the café set in our smaller hall with room to relax and chat over delicious food.

“I know local businesses are looking forward to coming together for this year’s event with such a challenging period following the recent landslip.”

The first 50 visitors through the doors each day will enjoy a free mulled wine or tea or coffee, thanks to support from Craignish Community Company which has been championing local businesses since the landslip.