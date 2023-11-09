Announcements – 10th November 2023

DEATHS

MCMILLAN – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on the November 1, 2023, William McGown McMillan (Willie), in his 90th year, Lorne Campbell Court and formerly of Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Agnes Rae, much loved dad of David and Gail and loving grandad of Fraser and Eilidh.

ZAVARONI – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, on October 31, 2023, Romano Zavaroni, aged 90 years, of Juniperhill, Minard, Argyll. (Retired teacher and lecturer). Beloved husband of the late Jean Murdoch. Adored father of Andrea. Dear brother of the late David, Cesare, Robert, Iolanda and Alfredo. A much-respected brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium today, Friday, November 10, 2023, at 1.15pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. No flowers please.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

DEANS – The family of the late Margaret Deans would like to thank friends, family, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support shown to us following the sad loss of our Mum. Special thanks to the Rev. Steven Sass for a comforting and uplifting service, David McEwan for his wonderful organ music, all at TA Blair for their sensitive and professional support and the Argyll Hotel in providing an excellent purvey. Finally, our thanks to all who attended the church, along the route and at the graveside to pay their respects to mum. Your support is greatly appreciated. The retiral collection raised for The Robert Black Memorial Helipad was £600.

HERD – The family of the late Stuart Herd would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Rev John MacGregor for his support and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Piper Charles Ferguson for his renderings, Keli at Fyne Flowers for the beautiful floral tributes and Anchor Hotel for excellent catering. Final thanks to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations to Doddie Weir MND Foundation and Scottish Charity Air Ambulance totalled £1600.

MACARTHUR – Betty. Robert, Donald and families would like to thank all who attended the service, sent cards, flowers, baking and the kind messages conveyed to us on the passing of our mother Betty. We would also like to thank Susan, Mary and Morven for all their help and friendship with our mother over the years and to the doctors and nurses of the Glenaray Ward at the Mid Argyll Hospital for their care and attention while she was in hospital. Thanks to Jean and Craig McAffer for their professional support and guidance, Rev. Bill Hunter for his heartfelt service, Robert McAskill for his kind words at the service, Mr Weatherhogg Church Organist, Fiona Doyle for the beautiful flowers and the Lochside Hotel for the lovely purvey. Donations at the church gathered £400.80 which will be passed to the MS Centre in Lochgilphead.

MACNICOL – Fiona, Katherine, Alison, and family wish to thank all family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy following Alasdair’s sudden passing. Thanks to all who attended the funeral service and the £600 donations to The Beatson. Thanks is also extended to the medical staff at Oban and Lochgilphead hospitals who looked after dad and latterly the staff at Ashgrove, for their continuing care. Thanks to Rev Dorothy Wallace for an uplifting service and to Sarah, Lucy and all who helped at the hall. Finally, thanks to Roddy and Fiona from Donald MacDonald who went over and above ensuring everything ran smoothly overcoming road closures and collapsing bridges.

IN MEMORIAMS

COFFIELD – M. November 12, 2016.

Missed every day

– Martin and family.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of our beautiful mum, Margaret, who passed away November 12, 2021.

Remembering you is easy

We do it every day

Missing you is the heartache

That never goes away

Love and miss you mum

– Your girls.