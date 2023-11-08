Hallowe’en fun and games at Dalivaddy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The sun shone splendidly for Argyll South Pony Club’s annual Hallowe’en Fun Day on Saturday November 4 which was held this year at Dalivaddy Arena.

The fancy dress classes brought all sorts of scary outfits from angels and demons to dinosaurs and ghost horses.

The judges made the riders work for their rosettes with an interview demanding a good joke and some extra information on their ponies.

Then it was time for the games, which were very competitive with riders and ponies speed and agility being tested.

Good balance was needed on the tight turns and the atmosphere was lively as the spectators added encouragement.

The final game was both hilarious and lots of fun – a kind of I’m A Celebrity Equine Challenge with doughnuts on a line to be eaten, broomsticks, hoopla and last of all the dreaded Icing Bucket challenge.

Everyone ended up covered in icing sugar dust courtesy of the Bucket Supervisor Lee Bastow….but the competitors got their revenge at the end and Lee went home white as a ghost too.

It was a really grand day with the youngsters being competitive but also very supportive of the younger riders.

Lots of laughs and lots of happy ponies and riders. Thanks were made to all who came to support the club, to Diane for hosting and Lee and Frances for help with the games.

Caption:

Members of the South Argyll pony Club with the rosettes from the Hallowe’en fun and games. NO_A45SouthArgyllPonyClub01-04_23_halloween

South Kintyre Pony Club members enjoyed the fun and games at Dalivaddy Arena. NO_CC45SouthKintyrePonyClubHalloween01-04