Getting into the weeds at Tarbert Castle
Tarbert Castle work party members were up to their waists in water on Saturday.
The volunteers tackled the messy job of cleaning the weed from the pond to make sure the water could flow through properly.
Also removed were the rickety old lower steps over the bank to the castle and a replacement flight of steps are in the process of being made.
The upper steps can be used in the meant time and the long flight around the back of the ramparts.
The volunteers had a pleasant morning for the work, which was helped with a break for tea and chat.