Funding award will help reduce waste and increase recycling

Argyll and Bute Council has been successful in its bid for £891,945 from Net Zero Scotland’s Recycling Improvement Fund to make it easier for people to reduce waste and recycle more.

The funding will enable improvements to be made to recycling facilities at Argyll and Bute’s six council-run Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC), increasing the quality and quantity of recyclable material, and providing further re-use opportunities for items deposited at these sites.

Councillor Ross Moreland, the council’s policy lead for climate change and the environment, said: “This funding will enable us to make a number of improvements at our waste and recycling centres so that we can provide our communities with more consistent recycling services.

“It will also help us to divert an estimated additional 416-565 tonnes of waste from landfill to reuse and recycling, and will go a long way towards our goals of becoming a net zero organisation by 2045.”