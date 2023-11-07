Dates change for A83 overnight closures

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Resurfacing works that were set to begin on the A83 in Mid Argyll on Tuesday evening have been rescheduled for next week.

The works were set to initially scheduled to cause overnight closures on the A83 between Inveraray and Cairndow between Tuesday and Thursday November 16.

Transport Scotland’s operating company, BEAR Scotland have now announced that these will now take place from Sunday November 12 to Wednesday November 22.

This means the trunk road connecting Campbeltown and Lochgilphead with the Central Belt will be closed between 8pm and 5am on these new dates.

The works being carried out by BEAR will involve road surface enhancements between Ardgenavan and Strone that are expected to cost £269,000.

It is hoped that the improvements will enhance road safety and provide a better driving experience once they have been completed at 8pm on Wednesday November 22.

To allow the works to be carried out safely, traffic will be diverted along an alternate route via the A82, A85, and A819 between 8pm and 5am on the specified dates.

However, there will be no works or road closures on Friday and Saturday nights, with a 30mph speed limit in place as outside these hours due to a temporary surface.

Access through the work site for emergency services will also be maintained at all times.

BEAR Scotland’s North West representative, Ian Stewart said: “These resurfacing projects on the A83 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“The traffic management arrangements are essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists. We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the projects by carrying out the work overnight.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can. We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this essential road improvement project.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Live journey information can be found on the Traffic Scotland website or on their X (formerly Twitter) page.