Youngsters develop rugby skills at Oban Dalriada

Oban Lorne Rugby Football Club welcomed more than 150 young rugby players to Glencruitten on Sunday for the penultimate round of the Dalriada Autumn Series of Rugby Festivals.

On a beautiful autumn day, a large crowd of parents and supporters enjoyed the fantastic rugby on display across the different age groups.

Campbeltown came out on top in the P4/5 competition, winning three games and drawing one after a strong defensive effort limited their opponents to only three tries.

The Lochaber and Etive Vikings sides were combined on the day because of low numbers for each club, but this didn’t stand in their way as they finished in second place after winning two and drawing two.

The ability of teams to work together when numbers are low is one of the key drivers of the Dalriada tournaments, strengthening the bonds between players and coaches.

Mull, Mid Argyll and Oban also all competed well on the day.

Mid Argyll continued where they left off in Taynuilt last week with another fantastic series of games to go undefeated in the P6/7 competition.

Fantastic running and try scoring was on show but it was again their defence that made the difference as they shut out a couple of teams.

Ruaraidh Charnock and Lewis McCullough were outstanding in both attack and defence for the young Boars, while Lochaber edged out Oban to gain the runners up spot.

Both teams showed excellent skills to win three games each, but Lochaber picked up an extra point for a draw in their other match to grab second place as Evie Chisholm had a fantastic tournament and scored a number of tries.

The Vikings also enjoyed another great tournament as they continue to grow in confidence, beating Kintyre for fourth spot as a result of the number of tries scored.

There was also a friendly S1/2 fixture where a large Oban squad of more than 30 players welcomed Mull/Mid Argyll and Campbeltown for a training game.

The Oban team was the better organised in the early exchanges and scored a number of tries in the opening quarter.

Some guidance and instruction from Argyll & Bute rugby development officer Andrew Johnston around the scrum helped the teams find their feet, meaning the large crowd was treated to an exciting game.

Oban were just too strong on the day, but the opportunity for Mull/Mid Argyll and Campbeltown to have more training games in future is an exciting prospect for their development.

A Girls Evolution event will take place in Lochgilphead this weekend, with teams from primary 1-7 and secondary girls from S1-3 across the area invited to participate.