Tarbert harbour lights up with fireworks

Tarbert Fireworks Committee once again did the village proud with a spectacular display from the Beilding over the harbour on Friday evening.

People turned out in all corners for the display with hot food provided by Paul Kilbride at The Anchorage Bistro by the marquee on the harbour and glow sticks were available for a small donation.

The collection buckets were out to ask for donations towards the annual costs of organising on the fireworks by the hard-working committee, who thanked all those who turned out to enjoy the display.

Many spectacular photos were taken and posted on social media as well as the odd video and drone footage.

Here are a selection taken by a contributor.