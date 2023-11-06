Rousing wrestling gets Tarbert crowd going

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Scotland’s hottest wrestling promotion pitched up in Tarbert on Sunday, Otcober 29 bringing with them their best and brightest talents for a Hallowe’en spooktacular.

Community Pro Wrestling is the brainchild of Scottish Wrestling Star and TikTok Sensation Ravie Davie and features some of the UK’s best competitors.

Ravie also managed to bring El Diablo Gabriel Fuerza and tag Team Fresh Air all the way from Canada to compete in Tarbert.

Davie said: “I have wrestled in Tarbert a few times and we always get a great welcome, it’s always a big noisy crowd and this one was no different.

“As soon as I got my company and wrestling school up and running, I knew I wanted to come to Kintyre and work with West Kintyre Promotions, like us they are about bringing people together in the community and giving young people opportunities.”

A spokesperson for West Kintyre Promotions said: “It was a really wild night in Tarbert – it always is.

“CPW put on an amazing show, with seven matches, over 20 wrestlers and crew putting their bodies on the line and entertaining an enthusiastic and noisy crowd.”

Highlights of the show were the UK debut of Gabriel Fuerza, Ravie Davies Govan Team winning a first ever four-on-four Tarbert Street Fight and local lass Iona Sky and partner Nicole Jasmin grabbing a huge win over Ellie Armstrong and Katia.

CPW Champion Thatcher Wright retained his title with a hard-fought win over Tarbert favourite Zander in the main event after interference from Thatchers Cabinet and The Pack.

The results were: Gabriel Fuerza defeated SBX; Ronan King defeated Stan The Slav; Thatchers Cabinet defeated Fresh Air; The Govan Team defeated members of The Pack in a Tarbert Street Fight; Termination Z defeated The Pack; Iona Sky and Nicole Jasmin defeated Ellie Armstrong and Katia; and Thatcher Wright defeated Zander to retain the CPW Championship.

Captions:

Cousin Zander of the Govan team making friends ringside before his bout with Thatxher Wright. NO_A45WKPwrestling01_23_Cousin Zander

Local girl Iona Sky looking for the tag from her partner Nicole Jasmin. NO_A45WKPwrestling02_23_IonaSky_tagging_NicoleJasmin

The legend Ravie Davie on the mic. NO_A45WKPwrestling03_23_RavieDavie