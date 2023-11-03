Seven heaven for Crerar Hotels at hotel awards

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A Scottish hotel group that own several hospitality venues in Argyll and the West Highlands has won big at the Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards.

Crerar Hotels won seven accolades at an awards ceremony held on Sunday October 29, with Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inverary winning multiple awards.

The Balmoral Arms in Ballater, Aberdeenshire also won big for the group, that features a collection of four- and five-star Scottish properties.

The company won awards in the spa, hotel and people categories, with Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa named both Best Rural Hotel of the Year and Town Hotel of the Year after £765,000 was invested in the venue in 2021.

However, other there were celebrations for other Crerar owned hotels, with Marc Gardner of Oban Bay Hotel and the Glencoe Inn & Gathering, winning the Cluster General Manager of the Year award.

The newly upgraded Coast Spa at Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn also achieved the Spa Excellence Award.

This year the Hotels of the Year Scotland awards marked its 2oth anniversary, returning to its live events programme after the pandemic with an enhanced and expanded awards initiative and event.

CEO of Crerar Hotels, Chris Wayne-Wills said: “I’m delighted to see the investment in many of the hotels including the Balmoral Arms and our spa hotels Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa and Golf View Hotel & Spa has paid off.

“However, more importantly these award wins are testament to the brilliant teams we have at the heart of each hotel, who provide our guests with excellent and authentic Scottish hospitality.

Mr Wayne-Wills added: “All of our hotels and inns offer something different thanks to the spectacular locations they reside. It is the same excellent, warm and authentic hospitality which guests will receive no matter where they stay.

“It’s incredible that our brilliant teams have been recognised for their hard work, dedication and passion, it is greatly deserved.”

Crerar Hotels previously won the ‘Hotel Group of the Year’ award at the AA Hospitality Awards in September, marking the first time in four years that a Scottish business has received the title.