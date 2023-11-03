Loch Awe ‘luxury’ lodges for sale at £3m

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Nine “luxury” lodges on Loch Awe at Portsonachan have been put up for sale for a total of £3 million.

Estate agents CCL said the lodges have “an established steady income stream” and existing bookings for 2023 and beyond.

The option to purchase the lodges individually or collectively will be considered.

Individually, the lodges have prices ranging from £225,000 to £395,000.

CCL said the lodges are located within the Portsonachan Resort, which offers a “full management service allowing the next owner to enjoy a completely ‘hands off’ investment.”

The agents said that alternatively the lodges can be self-managed.

The lodges are freehold and can be occupied 12 months of the year as a main residence or used as holiday lets.

“The current owner enjoys a return of nearly 15 per cent on investment and has a 69 per cent occupancy rate without using any digital marketing, leaving massive opportunity for growth,” said CCL.

“Although the lodges have everything required for self-catering holidays, they are located on the grounds of Portsonachan Hotel, the hub of the resort, giving guests the option to dine out of an evening or enjoy a drink from the bar while still having all the benefits of self-catering.”

The brochure for the sale of the lodges reads: “All lodges have outdoor entertainment areas with elevated decking overlooking Loch Awe, hot tubs and private parking.

“All of the lodges are being sold fully-furnished and equipped to a very high standard, offering a ‘turn key’ investment.

“Loch Awe is one of the most famous lochs in Scotland with over 60 miles of shoreline.

“It is the longest freshwater loch in Britain measuring 26 miles long set in some of the most outstanding scenery in the Highlands, Glen Coe being just over an hour away.

“Loch Awe holds the Brown Trout record at 31lb 12oz and is renowned for trout and pike fishing. Launch and mooring facilities are only 400 yards away.

“There are many historical sites dotted around its shores, including several ruined castles with the most famous being Kilchurn to the northern end and many interesting islands with Innishail, the Burial Isle for the Dukes of Argyll easily accessible.”

NO_A44_PortsonachanLodgeSale-2nzf50ixm.jpeg

The lodges are located within the Portsonachan Resort.